Juventus has emerged as a potential suitor for AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana in recent days, attracted by the player’s standout performances for both his current club and the French national team. Fofana has been added to Juventus’s growing list of transfer targets as they seek to bolster their midfield options.

The Bianconeri are actively exploring the possibility of securing a new midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window, though they may also consider acquisitions at the end of the season. Recognising Fofana as one of the top midfield talents in Europe, Juventus views him as a valuable addition to their squad.

However, the club acknowledges that the pursuit of Fofana will be a challenging endeavour, suggesting that acquiring the talented midfielder may not be straightforward.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the midfielder is also on the radar of Manchester United.

The Red Devils are one of the top clubs in the world and would likely beat Juve to add him to their squad if both clubs go head-to-head.

Juve FC Says

United is one of the world’s biggest clubs and they have a lot of money to spend on new signings.

If we challenge them for his signature, it will be difficult for us to win the race unless he prefers to move to Italy.