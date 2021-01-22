veron
Transfer News

Manchester United joins Juventus in race to land exciting 18-year-old

January 22, 2021 - 4:00 pm

Gabriel Veron is one of the most sought-after teenage stars in Brazil at the moment and Juventus would like to win the race for his signature.

As he continues to shine for Palmeiras, more teams are looking to land him and a report in England via Calciomercato says Manchester United has become the latest team to show an interest in his services.

The Red Devils have been exploring the South American market recently, and Veron is the latest player to catch their attention.

They are not the only threat to Juve’s quest to sign the youngster with the report adding that Manchester City and Barcelona also want him.

At 18, Veron has the profile of the type of player that Juventus has been targeting recently, but this competition for his signature will not make things easy for any team that eventually signs him.

Palmeiras will be delighted that more teams want him because that means they can get the best price for their teenage talent.

Veron has continued his development by scoring 7 goals in 15 games across the various competitions for the Big Greens.

He joins a growing list of teenage stars that Juve has been targeting recently. It shows that the Bianconeri are truly thinking about their future.

