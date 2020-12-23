Manchester United joins Juventus in race to sign Bundesliga star

Manchester United has become the latest team to signal interest in signing Juventus target, David Alaba, reports Teamtalk.

The Austrian is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season after he failed to reach an agreement over an extension of his deal with them.

Several top teams have been linked with a move for the two-time Champions League winner.

Alaba has made the transition from left-back to centre-back seamlessly and his experience might be able to drive Juventus towards winning the Champions League that they have been looking to win in more than 20 years.

The report says that United is readying an offer for him as they continue their search for a proper partner for Harry Maguire.

Maguire has also struggled, but the bigger issue at Old Trafford is finding a partner that could complement him better.

Juventus has had a long-standing interest in his signature since it became possible that he might be leaving Bavaria.

Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG are the other teams looking to sign him and it will be interesting to see if Juve will win the race for his signature.

Alaba has played 12 league games for Bayern Munich this season.