Manchester United has joined Juventus in the race for Memphis Depay, according to reports on Tuttomercatoweb.

The Dutchman has become a key transfer target for the Bianconeri in the last few days.

He expects to walk away from Barcelona as a free agent in the next few days to help them save costs and register Jules Kounde.

Juve wants to be his next club, but the competition for his signature is strong and the attacker wants to make the most of it by demanding a huge salary.

That could affect Juventus’ chance of adding him to their squad and now they face competition from United.

The Red Devils had him in their squad earlier in his career, but he flopped for them and now he could return.

Their new manager seems to be his fan, and there is uncertainty regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juve FC Says

United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, just like us, and they can sign any top player.

Their interest is a considerable threat, but because he has played for them before now and struggled, we probably have a better chance of signing him.

But we cannot be too confident, and the final decision is in the hands of the attacker.