The French midfielder has been on the Bianconeri’s radar for several months and was even expected to join them during the last two transfer windows.

However, Juve did not advance their interest, and Thuram continued his development at Nice.

Thuram is considered one of the finest young midfielders in Ligue 1, and his contract expires in 2025.

This makes this summer an ideal time for Nice to sell him, and Juve is working hard to secure his signature.

However, Thuram is not Juventus’ only transfer target; Teun Koopmeiners is a more significant priority for the club.

As Juve delays, a report on Tuttojuve claims that Manchester United has now joined the race for Thuram’s signature.

The Red Devils need new midfielders and are looking to acquire Lilian Thuram’s son, potentially outmanoeuvring Juventus in the process.