Manchester United joins race for Juventus’ transfer target

Manchester United has become the latest team to show interest in Ajax teenage star, Ryan Gravenberch, according to Mirror Football.

The 18-year-old has been compared to United’s Paul Pogba because of his style of play and he is regarded as one player to keep an eye on.

Juventus and Barcelona have been watching him since he came to their attention and the Bianconeri will be looking to take advantage of their connection to the Dutch side to land him.

They signed Matthijs de Ligt from the Dutch giants in the last transfer window and that should have opened a line of communication between both teams.

Gravenberch has just broken into the club’s first team, but he has been trusted by Erik ten Hag to play in the big games.

He played in Ajax’s first Champions League group stage game of the season against Liverpool and several scouts would have watched him in that match.

At 18 and with three years left to run on his deal, Ajax might feel that he is still too young for them to cash in on him.

He might also struggle to play if he makes the move to Juve at this time, but the Bianconeri can still strike some kind of agreement that gives them an advantage in the race to sign the teenager.