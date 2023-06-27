Manchester United joins the race for Juventus key man

Manchester United has joined the growing list of clubs expressing interest in Juventus star Federico Chiesa, as it is expected that the Italian player will depart from the club during this transfer window.

Juventus is considering the possibility of selling some of its key players, and a decision regarding Chiesa’s future is anticipated.

Chiesa, who has struggled since his recent return from injury, may need to seek a new environment in order to regain his best form.

Over the past few months, Chiesa has been linked with potential moves to clubs such as Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Juventus is currently weighing the option of offering him a new contract or allowing him to leave.

According to a report from Football Italia, Manchester United has emerged as the latest suitor for Chiesa’s signature.

The Red Devils, like many other Premier League clubs, are actively seeking top talents and believe that Chiesa possesses the quality to make a significant impact within their squad.

Juve FC Says

We need to decide what we want to do with Chiesa as quickly as possible because the attacker has two seasons left on his current deal.

If we want him to stay, we must prepare a new deal for him. Otherwise, we will have to put him on the market and offer him to top clubs.