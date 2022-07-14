Zaniolo
Manchester United joins the race for Juventus target

July 14, 2022 - 10:30 am

Manchester United has entered the race for AS Roma star, Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Azzurri attacker has been on the radar of Juventus for a long time, and the Bianconeri seem to have accelerated their efforts to sign him in the last few weeks.

However, no agreement has been found with Roma yet, and that leaves the door open for a new suitor to emerge.

United has a new manager, and he is looking to make changes to the playing squad.

The English club has now identified Zaniolo as an exciting player to add to their group, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

However, in a boost to Juve’s chances of winning the race, it adds that the 23-year-old is not interested in leaving Serie A for now.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a world-class talent, and United’s interest in his signature confirms that.

He has the technical ability to unlock defences and knows how to score important goals.

However, he has suffered two serious injuries in his career and often succumbs to minor problems.

That should be worrisome to us, considering that we have just offloaded Paulo Dybala who had a similar injury problem.

It would be interesting to see if Roma will increase their asking price now that a new suitor has joined the race.

