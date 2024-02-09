Manchester United’s pursuit of Gleison Bremer transcends mere speculation, as the club views him as one of the premier defenders in Europe.

Despite only having spent two seasons at Juventus, the Brazilian has established himself as an indispensable asset for the Bianconeri.

Juventus envisions Bremer as the lynchpin of their defensive setup for the foreseeable future and has exhibited no inclination to entertain offers for the former Torino player.

However, Bremer’s burgeoning reputation has attracted interest from several quarters, with Manchester United expressing a keen desire to secure his services.

In the wake of a transition prompted by a new investor assuming control of the club, Manchester United is poised for a period of reconstruction, potentially involving the departure of established players such as Raphael Varane during the summer transfer window.

Bremer emerges as a pivotal target in their rebuilding efforts, with Calciomercato reporting that Manchester United is earnestly pursuing his acquisition.

The club is closely monitoring Bremer’s development and is anticipated to submit a formal bid for his signature at the culmination of the current campaign.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of our most outstanding players, and we should not consider selling him now.

However, at the end of the term, we may need to offload him to make funds available to add other players to the group.

For now, we need to focus on achieving success on the pitch and ensure we stay in the title race.