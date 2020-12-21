Manchester United looking to beat Juventus to Portuguese teenager

Nuno Mendes has emerged as a top teenage star in Europe this season with several teams looking to sign him.

The 18-year-old left-back has caught the attention of Juventus with the Bianconeri looking to bring him to Turin when this season ends.

However, they might miss out on signing him as Inside Futbol says that they are not looking to pay the required fee to land him.

The report says that Sporting Lisbon has him on a deal until 2025, and the contract has a release clause of 45m euros.

Juve is one of the biggest teams in Europe, but they are not looking to splash that on a player that hasn’t played up to 30 senior games in his career.

Manchester United and Liverpool also want to sign him and Calciomercato claims that the Red Devils might win the race for his signature.

It says that United doesn’t exactly have a problem with his release clause, suggesting that they will be willing to pay it if that is what it will take for them to sign him ahead of others.

Marcelo is another left-back that has been linked with a move to Juve and the Bianconeri might settle for the Brazilian instead.