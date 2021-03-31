Manchester United made favourites to land Juventus’ target

Juventus will look to improve their squad in the summer by adding a few more talents to it when the transfer window reopens.

This is necessary considering that the Bianconeri has had a hard time in this campaign.

With Paulo Dybala struggling with injuries, their attack has missed a key member and they will likely look to address that by signing another attacker in the summer.

Ousmane Dembélé has been linked with a move to Turin as he hasn’t signed a new Barcelona deal.

The Catalans want to keep the World Cup winner and have been in talks with him over a new contract.

However, Calciomercato says they are struggling to meet his demands, which is opening a door for him to join another team at the end of the campaign.

Juve would like to be his next home and they are monitoring his contract situation.

However, Sport via the above outlet says the favourite for his signature is Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been making good progress in their bid to become a top English team again.

Building on their recent gains requires them to add more quality players and Dembele is one of their targets.