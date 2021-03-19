Manchester United makes Juventus target a priority signing

Nikola Milenkovic is an in-demand defender and Juventus is struggling to close out his signing.

The young Serbian has been one of the best defenders in Italy in recent seasons with some fine performances for Fiorentina.

He is expected to leave them in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract, else they will lose him for nothing in 2022.

Juventus has had their eyes on him since the last summer transfer window and he has continued to deliver fine performances in this campaign.

But they aren’t the only team serious about signing him and Todofichajes says he is a priority signing for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are looking to offload Phil Jones and Eric Bailey when the transfer window reopens.

They have targeted some defenders, including Sergio Ramos, to replace the duo, but Milenkovic also features highly on their list of targets.

Fiorentina is keen to keep hold of him as they fight to become one of the top sides in Italian football.

However, if he doesn’t agree on a new contract soon, then he would have to be sold and United are now in pole position.

Despite having a contract that is running down, the report says Fiorentina is still looking to make around €40M from selling him.