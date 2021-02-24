Manchester United makes plans to lose Pogba to Juventus

Paul Pogba is heading for a Manchester United exit and the English side knows it.

After extending his contract for one more season, United faces losing him for nothing at the end of next season unless they sell him in the summer.

Juventus is one team that wants to sign him with the Bianconeri keen to reunite with a midfielder that they sold back to England in 2016.

United knows of Juve’s interest and they have already identified a replacement for the midfielder.

Todofichajes reports that the Red Devils have taken their search for another midfielder to the Netherlands and have now settled on Ajax teenage star, Ryan Gravenberch.

The 18-year-old has emerged as the next big star to come out of the Dutch side and he is already a fixture in their first team.

United signed Donny van de Beek from them last summer, but they consider Gravenberch the more ideal replacement for Pogba.

Signing the youngster will cost them at least €30M, which should be an affordable fee for them especially if they eventually sell Pogba for some good money.

Pogba’s first stint in Turin was a very successful one with the Frenchman winning the league title in every campaign on Juve’s books.