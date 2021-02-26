Milenkovic
Manchester United makes the first move for Juventus target

February 26, 2021 - 1:15 pm

Manchester United has started working towards beating Juventus to the signing of Fiorentina defender, Nikola Milenkovic.

The young Serbian has been one of the best young defenders in Italy for some time now and it is only a matter of time before he leaves La Viola.

Juventus has made him a major target as they look to build on their current dominance of the Italian league.

Although Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini has remained the main centre backs at the club this season, the Bianconeri has gradually shifted towards signing younger players.

Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral represent the future of the club, but the Turkish defender is keen to start playing often and might leave Juve in the summer.

The Sun via Calciomercato says Juventus might miss out on signing him because United has accelerated their efforts to finally land him.

The report says that the Red Devils are so keen to land him that they have already started talks with his agent and his club.

This tactic might see them win the race for his signature before Juve and other Italian teams.

However, if he prefers to remain in Italy, then Juve can be confident that they can get their man when they make their move.

