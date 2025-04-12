Manchester United is reportedly open to cashing in on Rasmus Højlund, with the striker attracting interest from Juventus and other top clubs. If the Bianconeri decide to offload Dusan Vlahović, who is expected to leave at the end of the season, they will seek to bring in a new forward, with Højlund being identified as a potential signing.

Vlahović’s contract with Juventus is set to expire in just over a year, and the club is actively looking to sell him if an agreement on a contract extension cannot be reached. Despite ongoing talks with his representatives, negotiations have proven difficult, making it likely that Vlahović will depart Turin in the near future.

As a result, Juventus is looking to reinforce their attacking options, and Højlund has emerged as a key target to replace Vlahović. While the Manchester United forward has struggled to make a significant impact in the Premier League, he had a solid spell in Serie A prior to his move to Old Trafford, which has led to Juventus believing that he could rediscover his form and thrive in their setup.

United is reportedly not opposed to Højlund leaving if the right offer comes in, with a reported asking price of around €60 million, according to Football Italia. This is a fee that most of Højlund’s suitors, including Juventus, would likely be able to meet, leaving the door open for a potential transfer.

However, it is important to consider the risk involved in pursuing Højlund. While the Danish international showed promise in Italy, his struggles in the Premier League raise questions about his ability to succeed at Juventus. Signing him for that price could prove to be a gamble, and it may be a move that Juventus should carefully evaluate before committing to such a significant investment.