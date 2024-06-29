Juventus is intensifying their efforts to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, but they have now encountered a significant obstacle.

Despite his successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of last season, there is a strong possibility that Sancho will leave United this summer. His relationship with United’s manager, Erik Ten Hag, remains strained, with Ten Hag insisting that Sancho must apologise to resolve their issues. Sancho is unwilling to do so, and with Ten Hag set to sign a new contract, the attacker is likely to lose the power struggle.

Sancho desires a move, and Juventus is keen to bring him in. However, the Bianconeri had been considering a loan deal for the upcoming season. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, United is not interested in a loan arrangement and has set an asking price of €40 million for his permanent transfer.

While the Premier League club considers this fee fair, it is deemed too high for Juventus to pay for the attacker. This financial hurdle complicates Juventus’s plans to sign Sancho.

Juve FC Says

Sancho would be a good addition to our squad, but it will be difficult for us to sign him unless United agrees to a loan move.