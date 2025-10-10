Juventus has maintained a long-standing interest in Joshua Zirkzee, and it appears that an opportunity has now emerged for the club to secure his signature. The Dutch forward first captured the attention of Juventus during his impressive spell at Bologna under Thiago Motta, where his technical ability, composure, and versatility in attack stood out. Following Motta’s appointment in Turin, the Bianconeri were keen to reunite the pair; however, Manchester United ultimately succeeded in completing the transfer, and Juventus subsequently dismissed Motta.

Zirkzee’s Struggles in England

Since his arrival in the Premier League, Zirkzee has found it difficult to make a lasting impression. Despite his potential and early promise, he has struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of English football. Manchester United, currently facing inconsistency in both performances and results, has seen its manager turn to alternative attacking options. This decision has left Zirkzee on the fringes of the squad, with limited playing opportunities and a diminishing role within the team.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United has now decided to allow the striker to leave in the January transfer window. The club is reportedly open to either a permanent move or a loan deal, in an effort to reduce the number of players not contributing regularly. This development has alerted Juventus, who have long admired the 24-year-old’s qualities and see him as a potential fit for their attacking system under Igor Tudot.

Juventus’ Options and Zirkzee’s Future

Juventus has made several additions to strengthen their attack, yet they continue to evaluate opportunities to improve further. With Lois Openda and Jonathan David still adjusting to life in Turin, the Bianconeri remain open to exploring the possibility of adding another forward capable of providing depth and creativity. Zirkzee’s technical intelligence, ability to link play, and familiarity with Motta’s tactical style make him a compelling option.

For Zirkzee, a move away from Old Trafford could represent a vital turning point in his career. Regular playing time will be essential if he hopes to secure a place in the Netherlands squad for the next World Cup. However, any potential switch to Juventus would depend on assurances regarding his role and minutes on the pitch. If the conditions are favourable, a transfer could benefit both parties, offering Juventus a dynamic forward while giving Zirkzee the platform he needs to revive his form and confidence.