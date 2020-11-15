Manchester United plans for Ronaldo revealed

Manchester United isn’t interested in re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo, it has been revealed.

United-focused Manchester Evening News claims that the reports linking the Juventus attacker back to Old Trafford are untrue.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been up for debate this season after the coronavirus pandemic affected the finances of the Italian champions.

The attacker has already played in England, Spain and Italy and it has been suggested that he might want a move away from Turin for another adventure.

PSG and Manchester United are two teams that have been touted to sign him with a return to England tipped to happen.

But the report claims that the officials at the English club have laughed off those rumours of him re-joining them.

This will come as a huge boost to Juventus who have signed him to help them win the Champions League.

If they win that trophy this season, they might consider his sale, however, for now, he remains a key part of Andrea Pirlo’s side as the former midfielder looks to rebuild the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo has continued to bang in the goals and the club will hope he keeps his form for much of this campaign.