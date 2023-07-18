Rasmus Hojlund, the Danish striker who has been performing exceptionally well for Atalanta, has garnered serious interest from top clubs in Europe during this transfer window. Both Manchester United and Juventus have set their sights on the talented forward.

While Juventus considers Hojlund as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who might leave the club, Manchester United sees him as a valuable addition to their Premier League squad.

Atalanta reportedly rejected Manchester United’s initial offer for Hojlund’s signature, but the Red Devils are not giving up. They are determined to secure the player and are preparing to submit an improved bid, as per reports from Tuttomercatoweb.

As Juventus waits to offload Vlahovic before making any moves for another striker, Manchester United is ready to strengthen their pursuit of Hojlund. They believe that Atalanta will be more receptive to their enhanced offer and are confident in their chances of successfully acquiring the talented Danish striker for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Hojlund is a fine striker, but we cannot add a new goal-scorer to our squad if DV9 does not leave.

Moreover, Lukaku is also a much better player who has more experience in Italian and European football.