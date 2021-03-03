Manchester United preparing to activate the release clause of Juventus target

Manchester United has emerged as competitors to Juventus in the race to sign some players this season and they might beat the Bianconeri to the signature of a Serie A defender.

The Red Devils have been targeting Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos alongside Juventus, but the Spaniard looks more likely to remain in Spain now.

This means both teams will have to turn their attention to other targets and they are clashing over the signing of Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina.

The young Serbian has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Italy this season and both teams want to sign him in the summer.

Todofichajes is reporting that United are moving fast in their bid to beat the Bianconeri to his signature.

Having identified him as the perfect partner to Harry Maguire, they are prepared to pay his release clause.

His current deal will expire in the summer of 2022, which would make a move for him cheaper in the summer.

However, the Englishmen are so keen to land him that they are prepared to trigger his 30m euros release clause soon.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited Juve’s spending and that fee might be too much for them to match.