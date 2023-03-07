Manchester United reignite their interest in Juventus midfielder

Manchester United agreed on a transfer fee with Juventus to sign Adrien Rabiot at the start of this season and might reignite their interest in the Frenchman again.

Rabiot has been a key player for the Bianconeri this term, and the black and whites seem to regret not giving him a contract extension sooner.

Juve hopes he pens a new deal, but the World Cup winner has high demands and wants to play in the Champions League next season.

This will make it hard for Juventus to keep him and European sides are circling, confident they can agree on a deal with his entourage.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals one of his suitors is United, who is looking to reignite their summer interest in his signature.

The PL side might feel it easier to strike a deal for him now that he is a free agent.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has improved so much this season and, sadly, he might leave the club when the campaign finishes.

However, we missed our chance to keep him and must work on adding a new man to the group who can successfully replace him.

We must identify the target soon to sort out the deal as soon as the window opens.