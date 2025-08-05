Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are currently exploring options for the striker’s future, as the Serbian international seeks a club where he can secure regular playing time in the upcoming season. With his contract set to expire next summer, the situation has become increasingly urgent for all parties involved.

Juventus Face Uncertainty Over Vlahovic’s Future

There appears to be little hope of a contract extension being agreed, as Vlahovic has already turned down offers from the club. Juventus are therefore faced with the risk of losing a valuable asset on a free transfer in twelve months’ time. While the striker remains a part of the current plans, the club is aware that a resolution will be necessary before the close of the transfer window.

Manager Igor Tudor is continuing to work with the entire squad, including Vlahovic, but the striker’s representatives are actively seeking a suitable destination. Their objective is to find a club that can meet Juventus’ financial requirements while also offering Vlahovic a competitive salary and the opportunity to play a prominent role.

Getty Images

Manchester United Decline Opportunity

Among the few clubs with the financial strength to complete a transfer of this magnitude is Manchester United. The English side are reportedly in the market for a striker, and their primary target has been Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig. However, as cited by Il Bianconero, Manchester United have declined the opportunity to sign Vlahovic, despite being in a position to meet Juventus’ valuation.

This development represents a setback for Juventus, who had viewed United as one of the likeliest destinations for the forward. Their ability to afford both the transfer fee and Vlahovic’s wages made them a strong candidate, and their decision to pass on the opportunity leaves the Bianconeri with fewer immediate options.

Vlahovic will continue to compete for Juventus in the short term, but with his future unresolved, the club must work swiftly to identify a new solution. Whether through further negotiations or new interest from abroad, Juventus will be determined to avoid losing him without compensation at the end of the season.