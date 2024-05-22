Thiago Motta remains Juventus’ first choice to become their next manager after the departure of Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri want to rebuild from the ground up, and they have chosen Motta to lead the team for the next two seasons.

A contract is on the table for the Bologna manager to consider, but his current employers also want him to stay and have offered him a new deal, as his current contract expires next month.

Motta will make a decision on his future sooner rather than later, and he is expected to choose Juventus. However, Bologna is not the only club competing with Juve.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Manchester United has also been keen on signing him for some time, and the Premier League club remains interested.

They are likely to sack Erik Ten Hag in the coming weeks, and Motta is one of the managers they have been in talks with.

Juve FC Says

United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, just like us, and their interest shows Motta is truly a great manager in the making.

We expect him to do a good job on our team, but we still have to convince him to join us.