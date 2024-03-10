Manchester United have reportedly sent scouts to keep a close eye on three players in this evening’s clash between Juventus and Atalanta.

The Bianconeri will host the Orobici at the Allianz Stadium in a clash between two wounded sides.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Red Devils’ scouts will be among the observers in the crowd.

The source claims that the English emissary will be monitoring three players, including Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian defender has recently been linked with Man Utd who are looking to bolster their backline in the summer.

The 26-year-old has now established himself as a stalwart at the back for Juventus. The club recently extended his contract to 2028, but it hasn’t quite stopped the EPL giants from testing the water.

Nevertheless, it would certainly require a whopping transfer fee to convince the Bianconeri to part ways with their resolute centre-back.

Moreover, Man Utd will also be scouring two Atalanta stars, but this could also have a direct effect on the Bianconeri, as we’re talking about two Juventus transfer targets in the shape of Teun Koopmeiners and Giorgio Scalvini.

The Dutch midfielder has emerged as the Old Lady’s primary candidate ahead of the summer transfer session.

However, the 26-year-old won’t come cheap, with Atalanta’s asking price possibly reaching 60 million euros.

Therefore, United’s interest in Koopmeiners could be a cause of concern for the Turin-based club, as the Premier League giants have the financial means to splash competition out of the water.