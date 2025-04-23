Juventus could lose out on the signing of Victor Osimhen if the club does not act swiftly to secure his services.

The Nigerian striker is being considered as a potential replacement for Dušan Vlahović, who is widely expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window. Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and his contract with the Serie A side is set to run until the summer of 2026. This situation places Napoli under pressure to sell him sooner rather than later, to avoid losing him for a lower fee or for free as his contract winds down.

Osimhen is reportedly unwilling to play for Napoli again, and the club has accepted his decision to depart. Juventus are hoping to take advantage of this, with Cristiano Giuntoli, who was responsible for signing Osimhen during his time in Naples, now keen to bring the forward to Turin. Giuntoli’s past connection with the player could help Juventus, but they are facing serious competition for his signature.

Osimhen and Vlahovic

Several top European clubs have expressed interest in signing Osimhen, with one club already making their move. A report cited by Tuttojuve claims that Manchester United are prepared to offer 47 million euros to Napoli once the current season ends. Although it remains uncertain whether Napoli will accept this initial bid, it may serve as a benchmark for how negotiations will unfold.

If Juventus wish to secure Osimhen as a long-term solution in attack, they must act with urgency. The striker is known for his pace, strength, and clinical finishing, qualities that would provide a significant boost to the squad should Vlahović depart. Delays could allow rivals to gain the upper hand, making the task of rebuilding the team even more difficult.

With Osimhen’s future unlikely to lie in Naples, and interest in him growing, Juventus must now decide whether to accelerate talks or risk missing out on one of the most sought-after forwards in European football.