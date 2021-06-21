Manchester United sets very high Pogba asking price

Manchester United has stunned Juventus with their asking price for Paul Pogba even though the Frenchman will be out of a contract after next season.

Pogba has remained one of Juve’s priority targets as the Bianconeri continue to rebuild their club.

They have been keen to bring him back for some time now and they consider this summer a good time.

This is because United might be forced to sell him for a low fee and if Juve waits until he becomes a free agent, he could choose to join another club instead.

With just a year left on his current deal, one would expect the Red Devils to be open to selling him for a low fee. However, Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia reports that the Englishmen are asking for €80m.

This is almost the same fee they paid to the Bianconeri to sign him in 2016 and it is also a risk they are taking considering that he might walk free next summer.

The report says Juventus remains keen on signing him now and the Bianconeri are exploring a swap deal.

They would look to get the Frenchman in exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo who has long been linked with a return to Old Trafford.