Manchester United start making room to accommodate Juventus target

Manchester United is taking their competition with Juventus for the signature of Sergio Ramos seriously and the Red Devils have reportedly started making room for him in their team.

They intend to make him the defence partner of Harry Maguire, whom they signed in a world-record deal.

Juventus has succeeded in the free agency market, but the likes of United and PSG are keen to ensure they don’t sign Ramos easily in the summer.

Todofichajes reports that United has already started making room for his arrival by putting Victor Lindelof up for sale.

It says the Swede will inevitably drop down the pecking order when the Spaniard arrives, so they want to cash in on him instead of keeping too many fringe players.

He is currently valued at 20m euros and they could get a willing buyer in Jose Mourinho who wanted him in the summer.

Ramos will be ahead of most of the current defenders at Juventus because of his experience winning the Champions League and other trophies at Real Madrid.

However, the Red Devils have now shown that they will do whatever it takes to land the World Cup winner.

Juve will probably have to turn their attention to their other targets now.