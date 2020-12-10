Manchester United striker reiterates that he could have joined Juventus

Edinson Cavani has reiterated that he turned down offers from Juventus because of his connections to Napoli.

The Uruguayan now plays for Manchester United in the Premier League, however, he enjoyed a fine spell with the Partenopei before moving to PSG where he also enjoyed a goal-laden spell before last summer.

Juventus has the habit of poaching the best players at their Italian rivals, and they even signed Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli.

But the Bianconeri never succeeded in signing Cavani, who was one of the best strikers in Italy at the time.

In three seasons in Naples, he scored 104 goals in 138 appearances for Napoli, he followed that up with 200 goals in 301 games for PSG in France.

These records of goals may have been enough for Juventus to win the Champions League, but Cavani remains loyal to his roots in Naples.

He was speaking about his career in Italy with Napoli recently and he said that he turned down Juve and Inter Milan previously.

“Only thanks,” Cavani told MondoNapoli as quoted by Football Italia.

“I will always be grateful to them.

“It is for this reason that I said no to many Italian clubs, including Juventus, who called me often, and Inter too.

“I couldn’t make such a gesture to the Neapolitans. If I think of Naples, I think of joy. I know that I have done so much for them and they continue to pay homage to me with all this.”