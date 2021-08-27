Manchester United table an official bid to Juventus for Ronaldo

Manchester United will sign Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus after they tabled an official bid for the attacker.

Ronaldo had told Juve earlier in the day that he was leaving and walked away from their training ground early.

He is now set to be reunited with Manchester United, the club that launched his high-level career in Europe following his move there from Sporting Lisbon in 2003.

The attacker has been the subject of speculation for much of this summer, with Juve reportedly keen to get his huge wages off their bill.

They are now poised to sell him to United with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Red Devils have tabled an offer for him.

They look set to beat Manchester City to his signature, with Romano insisting that the Premier League champions have pulled out of the negotiations.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol tweeted that United’s offer is the €25m that Juventus wants for the attacker.

The Bianconeri are now set to accept it and cut ties with the former Real Madrid man who joined them in 2018, hoping to win the Champions League for them.

However, since he has been at the club, they haven’t even reached the semi-final of the competition.