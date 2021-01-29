Manchester United target Juventus man to replace Ighalo

Manchester United could be plotting a January move for Paulo Dybala after they identified him as a player that can easily fill the void left by Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo has just left the Red Devils after his loan deal with them expired.

The Nigerian had been an important part of their team towards the end of last season as he scored for them in the Europa League and other cup competitions.

However, he struggled for playing time in this campaign and there was no need to renew his loan.

They are now looking to replace him for the sake of squad depth.

A report in England via Calciomercato says that they want Dybala who has been struggling to agree on a new Juve deal.

The Argentinean will have one year left on his contract at the Allianz Stadium at the end of this campaign.

Having failed to discuss and complete a new contract for him in the first half of the season, Juve will not want him to start next season with no new deal in place.

The report adds that the move is one that could interest the former Palermo man, given that he is in the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata this season.