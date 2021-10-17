Manchester United tempts Pogba with a new 20m euros per season five-year deal as Juventus circles

Manchester United is desperately trying to keep Paul Pogba in their squad as he enters the last year of his current contract.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of Juve for some time now as they attempt to bring him back to Turin.

The midfielder has been in fine form for club and country, but he has struggled to win trophies at United.

He knows he can achieve that at a club like Juventus or Real Madrid and both want to sign him.

However, United has added Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad and they have some of the best players in Europe at the moment.

They want to keep Pogba to help them win trophies and they have made him a big-money offer.

ABC via Tuttomercatoweb says the Red Devils are prepared to offer him a new five-year deal worth 20m euros per season.

However, the midfielder’s future remains very much up in the air and he could start negotiating with another club from January.

That would give Juve the chance to legally make him an offer to sign a pre-contract with them.

Considering that the Bianconeri is struggling to offer Paulo Dybala a new deal now, it is hard to see them make him a better offer than what United has just offered him.