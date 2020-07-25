All Stories, Transfer News

Manchester United to make Rabiot bid

July 25, 2020

Manchester United are expected to make a bid for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The Frenchman has started to come into his own after a shaky start in Turin, however rumours about his future at the club have continued following a supposed ‘strike’ by the player in opposition to the players salary cut during lockdown.

Juventus news website TuttoJuve report that the Bianconeri are expected to receive a ‘big’ offer for Rabiot this summer from Premier League side Manchester United.

According to the report, the offer could be around the €30m mark, however its unclear if Juve would be prepared to accept, given the midfielders recent run of form.

