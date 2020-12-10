Dybala
Manchester United tries again to land Dybala in a swap deal

December 10, 2020 - 2:00 pm

Last summer Manchester United was really close to signing Paulo Dybala from Juventus, as part of a swap deal with Romelu Lukaku (Sky Sports).

The two clubs had reached an agreement, but the Argentinean striker wasn’t convinced about moving to the Premier League side, so the negotiations ended and Lukaku was later signed by Inter Milan for an 85 million euros fee.

Now things have changed, Dybala at the moment is not a regular starter for Andrea Pirlo and hasn’t renewed his contract with Juventus yet, so the club could sell him in the winter transfer window rather than losing him for free in June 2022.

United has recently came back with a new offer, as stated by The Athletic, which involves former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

A swap deal between these two players could be a bargain for both clubs, as Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has already stated that his player’s second spell with United is over, and the winter transfer window will be the last occasion for the club to sell him, since his contract will expire in June 2021.

Will Dybala accept the destination this time? Is his spell in Turin really over or can he become the same player once again who led Juventus to its 38th Scudetto and won the Serie A 2019/20 MVP award?

