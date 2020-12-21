Manchester United turn their attention to yet another Juventus man

Reports in Britain via Calciomercato says that Manchester United are interested in a move for Juventus’ executive Fabio Paratici.

He has become the latest Juve-affiliated individual to be linked with the Red Devils and it will be interesting to see how this pans out.

The Englishmen have already been linked with a move for Paulo Dybala (Sun) as well as Cristiano Ronaldo (GivemeSport) in the last few months.

Paratici will play a key role in the moves if any or both players move to Old Trafford.

Juventus is also looking to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin, but now that the Premier League giants want Paratici, it will be interesting to see how that works out.

The Red Devils have been under pressure to name a new director of football to work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They have resisted those calls for a long time now, but it seems that they finally want to get someone through the door.

Paratici has been at Juventus since May 2010 and he has been one of the reasons why they have won their last nine Scudetto’s.

No matter how tempting the offer from United will be, the Bianconeri are expected to fight to keep hold of him.