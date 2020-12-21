Paratici
Club News

Manchester United turn their attention to yet another Juventus man

December 21, 2020 - 10:15 pm

Reports in Britain via Calciomercato says that Manchester United are interested in a move for Juventus’ executive Fabio Paratici.

He has become the latest Juve-affiliated individual to be linked with the Red Devils and it will be interesting to see how this pans out.

The Englishmen have already been linked with a move for Paulo Dybala (Sun) as well as Cristiano Ronaldo (GivemeSport) in the last few months.

Paratici will play a key role in the moves if any or both players move to Old Trafford.

Juventus is also looking to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin, but now that the Premier League giants want Paratici, it will be interesting to see how that works out.

The Red Devils have been under pressure to name a new director of football to work with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They have resisted those calls for a long time now, but it seems that they finally want to get someone through the door.

Paratici has been at Juventus since May 2010 and he has been one of the reasons why they have won their last nine Scudetto’s.

No matter how tempting the offer from United will be, the Bianconeri are expected to fight to keep hold of him.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Manuel Locatelli

Juventus keeps tabs on 22-year-old midfielder and a January move isn’t ruled out

December 21, 2020
hazard

Juventus interested in Hazard, here is when they can sign him

December 21, 2020
gomez

Just 10 million Euros can land quality Atalanta man but Juventus will not sign him

December 21, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.