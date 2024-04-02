Manchester United could become one of Juventus’ major trading partners in the summer, as they are interested in acquiring at least two Bianconeri players.

The Red Devils are also in the process of rebuilding their team and aim to reclaim their position as the top club in England.

The first Juve player they have targeted is Gleison Bremer, and the Brazilian could be one of the high-profile signings in the Premier League this summer.

United is prepared to pay 60 million euros for his signature, having identified him as a top target.

However, the defender is not the only Juve star they are interested in. According to a report on Tuttojuve, the Red Devils are also eyeing a move for Samuel Iling-Junior.

They have been tracking the English youngster for some time and will attempt to sign him as well, with Juve expected to receive around 20 million euros for the former Chelsea youngster.

Juve FC Says

Bremer and Iling-Junior have been key members of our squad this season, but that does not mean we should turn down a good offer for their signatures.

Selling both for 80m euros will be a good deal and would help us sign players to replace them more easily.

But we must not let them go for less than their market value.