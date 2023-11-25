Manchester United wanted to sign Adrien Rabiot at the start of last season and struck an agreement on a transfer fee with Juventus.

The Bianconeri permitted the Frenchman to speak to the Red Devils, but the talks did not go as planned, and he remained at the Allianz Stadium.

Rabiot would go on to have his best campaign on the books of the Bianconeri and force the club to hand him a new contract.

Juve is enjoying his talents now, but he signed only a one-year deal in the summer and will be a free agent when the term ends.

He does not seem eager to pen an extension at this stage of the season and United is now looking to sign him as a free agent.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Red Devils will return to speak to his entourage from the start of the new year when he can talk with an overseas club.

Their plan is to secure an agreement and add him to their group at the end of the campaign as a free agent.

Juve will not like this as it means he could choose to move out of Turin to Old Trafford instead of penning an extension with them.

Rabiot has been a terrific player for us and we certainly should do our best to keep him.

He is now one of the leaders at the club, which is because of the influence he has on the pitch and in the dressing room.