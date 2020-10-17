Manchester United’s action makes Pogba to Juventus move harder

Manchester United has just triggered an extension to Paul Pogba’s contract and that action will keep him with the Premier League side until 2022.

The Frenchman had entered the final year of his current deal at the club and some reports claimed that Juventus were planning to swoop for him and take him back.

While they will have faced tough competition from Real Madrid, Calciomercato claims that the Bianconeri have been plotting a return for him for some time now.

The report claims that prior to the Covid-19 outbreak and the club’s finances suffering, Juve already had a plan to sign the midfielder this summer for 100m euros.

The report claims that they had planned to offer him around 17m euros per season as well.

The pandemic has affected the club’s ability to pull off such a move and they had been looking to take advantage of his contract situation to land him next summer.

However, they will have to bring the cash now or wait for the summer of 2022 to try to sign him for free.

The report also adds that there is a risk of the Red Devils opening talks with the midfielder over a new contract, although it remains unclear if he will be willing to extend his stay with them.