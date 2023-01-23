Mancini doesn’t have much to say about Juventus’ point deductions

Italy’s national team manager Roberto Mancini believes Juventus’ point deduction does not affect the Azzurri players in the Bianconeri squad.

Juve supplies the Italian national team with many talents as one of the country’s biggest clubs, but it might not make the top four this term.

The Bianconeri have just been docked 15 points as a punishment for capital gains, which effectively takes them down to mid-table.

Max Allegri’s men need to work hard now to make any European place as the club attempts to appeal the decision.

Mancini is rebuilding the national team and will need help from his Juve contingent in the next Nations League Finals campaign and believes the points deduction shouldn’t affect them.

The Azzurri manager said via Football Italia:

“This I don’t know. The players then go on the pitch, they think about training and playing, I don’t think so.”

Juve FC Says

We supply the national team with a lot of players, so Mancini will be worried about the state of mind of the Juve men in his squad.

However, playing for a top side like the Bianconeri requires rugged mental strength and we expect our players to keep winning.

Hopefully, we can defy the odds and end this season inside the top four.