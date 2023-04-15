Mancini frustrated by lack of Italian talent at top clubs but doesn’t mention Juventus

Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini has lamented the lack of local talents at the top clubs in the country.

Italy has three clubs in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, which shows their domestic league is strong.

Yet the top sides do not have enough domestic talent and it is not a situation that makes Mancini’s job easy.

The gaffer said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the Italian championship too many foreigners play, so the task is complicated too. If we make a calculation in the three Italian teams that have reached the Champions League quarterfinals, that is Inter, Milan and Naples we realize that overall there are only 7-8 potential Italian owners, all the others are foreigners. For our national team this is clearly a problem and a limit in making Italian players of the selectors of the blue national teams grow when it is time to make the calls”.

Juve FC Says

We did not have a player in the last Italy team, but Mancini cannot say Juve does not have Italian talents.

The likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti and Fabio Miretti are all working towards becoming regulars in the national team.

If they keep doing well for Juve, we expect them to get international callups, which will help them to develop their game. It will benefit the national team and us.

Hopefully, when the next international break comes, several of our players will be starters for the Azzurri.