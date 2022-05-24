Roberto Mancini says he feels Giorgio Chiellini wants to keep playing football for at least one more season.

The defender has left Juventus after 17 years as he looks to bring down the curtains on his illustrious career.

He would play one more game for the Italian national team when they face Argentina later in the summer.

However, his club career might take a new twist with the Euro 2020 winner reportedly considering an offer from the MLS.

Speaking about the future of his key player, the Azzurri gaffer said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I don’t know what he will think for the future, it seems to me that he wants to play another year abroad. In the next few days I will have time to be together and to talk to each other.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini played 26 competitive matches for Juventus in this campaign and he could have played more if he wasn’t rested for some games.

Despite being 37 already, he knows how to manage his body, which helps him to continue delivering fine performances.

The defender is clearly still enjoying the game and it would be interesting to see him playing in another competition before he retires.