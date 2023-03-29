Mancini insists national team is for everyone after Locatelli and Kean omission

Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini insists playing in the national team is for everyone as long as they are good enough.

His comments come after the likes of Moise Kean and Manuel Locatelli were snubbed in the last window.

Italy has some of the finest talents around the continent and Juventus traditionally provides the national team with many players.

However, after Federico Chiesa and Leonardo Bonucci could not play because of injury, the Bianconeri had no representative in the Italian national team in the last break.

Speaking about chances in the team, Mancini says via Tuttojuve:

“You have to put together a team capable of amalgamating quickly, then you play multiple games in a week and you don’t even have time to work. But it is so for everyone. We have the old guard who is said to be many to be old, but that’s not the case for me.

“The problem is that they play many games and therefore when they arrive, sometimes, they are tired. But when there is an important event to prepare there are. I’ve been joining young people for a year, but their problem is that they often don’t even play in clubs”

Juve FC Says

We have some fine Italian players on our team and it is just a matter of time before we supply the group with new men.

For now, the likes of Kean and Locatelli must focus on improving their performances for the club, which will earn them their next international selection.