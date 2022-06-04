Mancini makes a big call that could see only one Juventus player in the national team

The Italian national team has been on a downward spiral since they won Euro 2020, and Roberto Mancini has been a frustrated man for months.

After failing to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Azzurri have just been beaten by Argentina to the Finalissima trophy at Wembley, and a next win seems very far from the team.

Mancini is now looking to change the group, and Football Italia claims he has dropped several veterans from it.

Italy faces Germany, Hungary and England in their next three matches in the UEFA Nations League.

They are currently one of the top sides on the continent and compete in group A, but they could be relegated if their performance keeps dropping.

The report claims for their opener against the Germans, only Manuel Locatelli could be in the team among the Juventus contingent.

The midfielder has now been fully promoted to the squad, and until Federico Chiesa returns from injury, he might be the only Juve player that will be a regular in the team.

This has been a frustrating few months for Italian football, and Mancini is understandably under pressure to get results for his team.

The manager knows things have to change before he can keep his job, and the fans will respect whatever sacrifice he has to make to get his team firing again.