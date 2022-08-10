Mancini names Juventus among his three favourites to win the Scudetto

Roberto Mancini believes Juventus is one of the favourites to win the league title this year.

The Italian national team manager has several Bianconeri players in his team and he knows they are some of the best in the country.

Although they struggled in the last term, the Bianconeri have added some fine names to their group this summer and they look better prepared.

The likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan have also done some fine pieces of business in this transfer window, and Mancini believes all three clubs have what it takes to win the title.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Milan, Inter and Juve are ahead of everyone. Then, Rome and Naples.”

Juve FC Says

We would always be one of the favourites to win the league title every season, so Mancini’s comments are not a surprise.

However, we cannot allow it to get to us and we must stay focused on our preparations for the new season.

The best approach is to take it one game at a time as we look to better the performance we delivered last season and our new players can help us achieve that.

When Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa return to full fitness, we will be much stronger, but we must start the season well without them.