Mancini predicts a bright future for two Juventus midfielders

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has tipped Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli for a big future in football.

Both midfielders have been promoted from the Juventus Next Gen team to the first team in this campaign.

They are developing into important players for the black and whites and Juve is eager for both of them to lead them to trophies.

They are also on the radar of the national team manager who is rebuilding the Azzurri side, and he appreciates the minutes young Italian players are receiving from their clubs.

Speaking about the country’s youngsters, Mancini said via Football Italia:

“There are some interesting Italian talents. Look at Willy Gnonto, he joined Leeds in the Premier League and he plays almost in every game. I like Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli in midfield, they have a bright future ahead.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti and Fagioli are two fine players on our books and it is great that we have them in black and white.

They represent a new era at the club and will become leading figures in the dressing room in the next five years.

For now, we need them to stay humble and focus on being better versions of themselves, so they can help us achieve success in the short and long term.