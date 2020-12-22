Mancini says Juventus and title rivals are on the same level

Roberto Mancini says that Juventus remains a strong side in the title race this season, however, Inter Milan is on the same level as them.

Since the arrival of Antonio Conte, Inter Milan has emerged as one of the main title challengers to Juventus in Italy.

Last season, the San Siro side almost beat Juventus to the title and they gave Maurizio Sarri’s team a run for their money.

This campaign is one of the most unpredictable we have seen in a while with Inter looking like they are ready to return to the top of Italian football.

Juve, on the other hand, have a new manager and some new players who are getting used to playing for a top team like the Bianconeri.

Inconsistency is Juve’s problem, but when they have hit top form, one can see that they are one of the best teams in Europe.

Mancini was speaking about the title race recently and he said it is a nice one.

“It’s a nice championship, with many teams within a few points. Juventus remain very strong, Milan are doing very well, Napoli are having a good season and the same is true of Roma,” Mancini said via Football Italia.

“Lazio are getting back on track, [Ciro] Immobile is scoring incredible goals, but I hope he keeps some of them for the Euro. I can tell him to take it easy, he is doing well. Against The Netherlands, he played a great game, even if he didn’t score.

“This is a thrilling season, and that’s a good thing for everybody,” he continued.

“Juventus are the best team, but Inter are more or less on the same level.”