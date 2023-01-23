Mancini urges Serie A clubs to give chances to Italian youngsters

Italy’s national team manager Roberto Mancini has again pleaded with Serie A clubs to change their mindset and give chances to young players in their first team.

The Azzurri have been in transition for years despite winning Euro 2020, as they have failed to qualify for the last two World Cups.

Mancini is bidding to bridge the gap between the old and new generations so that he can have the perfect blend of players in his squad.

However, it will not be easy to achieve that if Serie A clubs continue to rely on imports who are deemed more experienced.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In football, it is more difficult than volleyball, basketball or water polo. In Italy, we have to change our mentality and think that 18-19-year-olds can play at the highest levels. We must trust him. They must be given the opportunity to make mistakes and be called by the national teams. The U21, for example, reaches the end of the two-year period that have players aged 23 and some of them do not benefit in the first team, so it is tiring for us to look for talent”.

Juve FC Says

Juventus has recently been handing chances to young players, with Max Allegri developing the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti in his team.

Both stars are on the radar of Mancini now, thanks to the chances they have gotten in black and white.

If they keep doing well, both midfielders will remain a key part of the Bianconeri team and more Next Gen players will earn promotion to the senior side.