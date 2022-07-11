Nicolo Zaniolo is one of Italy’s most talented players, but he has also proven enigmatic in his brief career.

The AS Roma attacker can do great things in some games, but sometimes he struggles to play with his teammates and can be anonymous in other matches.

He is a target of Juve in this transfer window, with the Bianconeri considering him a good long-term replacement for Paulo Dybala.

That move will make him play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, but for now, is he playing to his full potential?

Italy national team manager, Roberto Mancini, has called him up for some games, but Zaniolo is not one of his favourite players, and he warns the attacker in a recent interview.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Zaniolo? I don’t know what would be best for him, but he has to understand the luck he had, of finding himself in a flash in Rome and in the national team. He cannot waste any more time and opportunities, he cannot waste the talent he has.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the exciting Italian players to watch, and he will bring a technical edge to Juventus if he joins us.

However, he needs to be nurtured to ensure he can be a good team player.

Max Allegri has struggled with managing technical players, and he is reputed for preferring direct individuals.

It would be interesting to see if Zaniolo will make the move, and how he will play under Allegri.