‘Mandragora can be Juve’s Jorginho’

Rolando Mandragora’s agent believes the youngster is ready to return to Juventus: ‘He can become an important player for the club.’

Juve retain a buyback option for the Udinese midfielder, and speaking to TuttoJuve, his agent suggested the time is right for him to return to Turin.

“There has always been an excellent relationship with Juventus,” Luca De Simone told TuttoJuve, “it’s still like this.

“The boy is an important player, he is in the national team and has features that make him unique for the Italian scene.

“He also plays very well between the lines, showing skills in the interception of the ball.

“The Bianconeri have always kept an eye on Rolando with great care, in this period we have discussed the medical issues.

“Could I see him in the Juve squad? Yes, I always thought so, and because of his characteristics, he could be ideal for Sarri, his way of interpreting the game is similar to Jorginho.

“Under the guidance of the coach, he could really improve a lot and do well in his playing patterns….In my opinion he is a great player from a great club.

“Roma? we have never had contact with Roma, Udinese who currently owns the player has never told me about the Giallorossi. If then it was a discourse between clubs, we would know it. “