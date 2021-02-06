Mandragora’s agent on Juve’s transfer market : “Almost perfect”

Rolando Mandragora managed to seal a deadline day transfer from Udinese to Torino.

The Juventus-owned midfielder had been bought back by the club in the summer but was left on loan at Udine until the end of the season.

After making his return to the pitch from a cruciate ligament rupture, the young Italian featured in several matches for the Zebrette.

Nonetheless, when his former coach Davide Nicola took charge of Torino, the 23-year-old had his heart set on joining him at the Granata club.

With three parties involved in the transfer, the negotiations naturally were a bit complicated, but luckily for Mandragora, the deal eventually went through before the closure of the January transfer market.

The midfielder’s agent – Stefano Antonelli – explained how the transfer went through, and only had words of praise for Juve’s transfer session.

“The thought of Rolando leaving Udine wasn’t present initially. He made his return to the pitch ahead of schedule in November and played several matches.

“Then, the arrival of Nicola to Torino created an important opportunity for the player, so we decided to ask Udinese for a transfer. They didn’t want to let him go, especially to reinforce a direct competitor.

” But in the end, the Pozzo family understood that it was the right solution, and the player’s will made all the difference.”

Antonelli believes that the Old Lady had an incredible transfer session, and offered his thoughts on some other Bianconeri transfer operations.

“Juventus optimized everything and everyone, as they managed to create a technical situation without redundancies. They were able to find another club for Khedira, brought Rugani back to Italy with the possibility of being enhanced and managed to take back all of Mandragora’s card and then turn him over to Torino.

“Not only that, Juve worked with numerous clubs throughout the transfer session, and they have built partnerships with different clubs. As for the future asset value , it was an almost perfect transfer market.

“Paratici and Cherubini have also grown a lot in the evaluation of the property, but it is clear that Juve did not need to spend 30, 40 or 50 million euros”.