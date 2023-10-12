Mario Mandzukic, a former Juventus player, was among the invitees to participate in the match commemorating the 100th year of the Agnelli family’s ownership of the club. Mandzukic had a successful stint with Juventus, winning numerous league titles and leaving an indelible mark, including a memorable goal in the 2017 Champions League final.

The Croatian striker is fondly remembered by Juventus fans, and the club extended an invitation to him to take part in the celebration, reflecting the special place he holds in the hearts of the Bianconeri faithful.

After the match between two teams made of Bianconeri legends, Mandzukic said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It was a pleasure to return to Turin and celebrate the last 100 years of Juventus. I had a lot of fun to see many of my former teammates and other football legends, sharing the pitch once again in front of our fantastic fans. It was special to be part of this great night in black and white and another reminder of what a great club Juventus has become in the 100 years of Agnelli ownership.”

Juve FC Says

Mandzukic was one of the best strikers in Italy when we had him in our books and he delivered several trophies for us.

This is why fans remember him fondly and he certainly enjoyed his return to Turin as much as we did.

We need new heroes in the current team and this is a call to the players to rise to the occasion and turn this club into champions of Italy and Europe again.